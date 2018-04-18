1. See a screening of The Godfather: Part II on a Hollywood rooftop as Rooftop Cinema Club continues atop the Montalbán. Tickets to the 7:45pm event cost $19.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

3. Brush up on 40,000 years of self-representation, narcissism and, more recently, bathroom selfies at the Museum of Selfies in Glendale. Admission to the pop-up, which is open from noon to 8pm, costs $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.