1. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

2. Catch a set from Snow Patrol in support of their first album in seven years. Tickets to the 9pm show at the Fonda Theatre cost $65.

3. Head to the Pantages Theatre for a performance of Stomp. Tickets to the 8pm performance of the famously percussive play cost $25 to $145.

