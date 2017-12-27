1. Head to Dodger Stadium to see the dazzling Luzia. Tickets to the 8pm performance of Cirque du Soleil's Mexican-inspired spectacle start at $50.

2. Keep the Christmas spirit alive at Westbound's Miracle on Santa Fe, the Arts District bar's holiday makeover. Swing by the festive watering hole between 5pm and 2am.

3. Play around in real snow during Snow Days at Kidspace. Visit between 9:30am to 5pm; admission costs $13.

