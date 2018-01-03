1. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

2. Head to Dodger Stadium to see the dazzling Luzia. Tickets to the 8pm performance of Cirque du Soleil's Mexican-inspired spectacle start at $50.

3. Explore 5,000 years of the history and motivations behind the art of marking skin with indelible ink at the Natural History Museum's Tattoo exhibition. Tickets cost $23 and are available from 9:30am to 5pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.