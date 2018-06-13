  • News
  • City Life

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, June 13

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Wednesday June 13 2018, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, June 13
Photograph: Courtesy the Theatre at Ace Hotel

1. Take a seat in the Theatre at Ace Hotel for a screening of the 1967 Sidney Poitier thriller In the Heat of the Night. Tickets to the Last Remaining Seats event, which starts at 8pm, cost $22.

2. Settle in for a screening of The Shawshank Redemption as Rooftop Cinema Club continues atop LEVEL in Downtown L.A. Tickets to the 8pm screening cost $17.

3. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest