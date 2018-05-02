  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, May 2

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Wednesday May 2 2018, 4:00am

1. Head to the Regent Theater at 8pm for LeVar Burton Reads Live. The Reading Rainbow hosts adopts his podcast for a live audience and reads a short story aloud on stage. Tickets cost $30.

2. Watch Dunkirk on a swanky rooftop during one of the first seasonal screenings of Melrose Rooftop Theatre. Tickets to the 8:30pm screening with all-VIP seating cost $27.50.

3. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

