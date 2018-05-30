1. Expect acoustic covers and Weezer favorites as Rivers Cuomo plays an intimate set at the Troubadour. Tickets to the 8pm show cost $40.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

3. Head to the Ahmanson Theatre for a performance of Soft Power. The contemporary comedy reconsiders recent U.S. political history through the lens of a Chinese executive. Tickets to the 8pm performance cost $30 to $130.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.