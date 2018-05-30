  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, May 30

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Wednesday May 30 2018, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, May 30
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman Weezer

1. Expect acoustic covers and Weezer favorites as Rivers Cuomo plays an intimate set at the Troubadour. Tickets to the 8pm show cost $40.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

3. Head to the Ahmanson Theatre for a performance of Soft Power. The contemporary comedy reconsiders recent U.S. political history through the lens of a Chinese executive. Tickets to the 8pm performance cost $30 to $130.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

