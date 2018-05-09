1. Head to the Greek Theatre for a set from Khalid. The 20-year-old soul star pairs breezy arrangements with allusions to Uber and subtweets. Tickets to the 7:30pm show cost $39.50 to $64.50.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

3. Pose for photos in front of scenes inspired by Sanrio’s adorable but rage-filled animated red panda at Aggretsuko’s Den of Rage Pop-Up Shop. Swing by Little Tokyo’s Japanese Village Plaza between 10am and 10pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.