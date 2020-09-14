There’s a food lover’s Halloween drive-through event coming to a spooky lake near L.A.

This October you can find out what things go bump—and sizzle and melt—in the night from the safety of your car thanks to a new event that’s made for Angelenos who like to dine with a side of spook and despair.

From October 2 to November 1, a full-on Halloween-themed food crawl, virtual campfire and “creature safari” is taking over Whittier Narrows’ Legg Lake during The Bite LA, an eerie drive-through that’s just as much about fall-themed foods as it is about a flashlight-illuminated drive through the forest.

Every entry includes eight bites, which you’ll receive as you drive from station to immersive station; access to the flashlight “creature safari,” where you’ll shine your brought-from-home flashlights into the woods to find costumed monsters stalking your car; and the big finale, a virtual campfire complete with scary stories, a campfire-themed dessert, and your choice of hot cocoa, cider or coffee.

If The Bite LA’s eight festive bites (plus the campfire fare) don’t sound like enough to fill you up, there’ll be more food available for purchase, and you can also expect vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options onsite.

Want to get spooky from your head to your wheels? There’s also a car costume contest where your decorated ride can help you win prizes.

The new event comes to us by way of Meyer2Meyer Entertainment (who were behind last year’s House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soiree event) along with the former creative director of the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride. The creatures won’t touch your cars, and they expect the same civility from you: Plenty of health and safety rules will be in effect, including mandatory masks every time you roll down one of your windows (you can find the full list of guidelines over here).

The fun runs Friday to Sunday throughout October, with a few weekdays added—especially as the dates get closer to Halloween—and tickets run $38 to $98 per person, depending on how many friends or family you bring along with you on this dark ride (though ticket prices might increase, according to the website). Tickets are on sale now.

