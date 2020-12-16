Can a pizza pop-up inspired by one of the greatest holiday films of all time save Christmas in 2020? We’re about to find out because two top-notch L.A. establishments are teaming up for an unofficial Home Alone-inspired operation this weekend, recreating Little Nero’s Pizza and giving us a new reason to say “Keep the change, ya filthy animal.”

This Friday to Sunday, Studio City’s LBK Pizza is flipping to Little Nero’s—complete with souvenir pizza boxes and tricked-out delivery vehicle—in collaboration with CVT Soft Serve (they of “influencers pay double” fame). Designer and frequent CVT collaborator Jesse Wilson is helping to visually transform LBK into its ’90s Chicagoan pie-shop counterpart, and CVT owner Joe Nicchi and tells Time Out to expect merch such as themed shirts, hoodies, hats, masks and even a few gift options dropping soon.

You’ll be able to find the full LBK menu available and at no markup, which means Neapolitan-inspired slices and whole pies in flavors like mushroom with burrata or ricotta with speck, but if you’re going full Kevin McAllister you’ll most likely stick to plain cheese.

If you’re too busy setting traps for the Wet Bandits to run over to LBK—er, Little Nero’s—this weekend, you’ll be able to order your pizza for delivery through Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates.

“I want people to have a safe holiday experience and support takeout restaurants at the same time,” says Nicchi. “You can stop by for a quick photo op or play from the comfort of your couch. And I seriously hope that someone yells at their delivery driver to leave it on the doorstep and get the hell outta here.”

Find Nicchi’s full announcement, below, then start planning your order whether you’re solo, a traveling Midwestern polka band or feeding an entire family of McAllisters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CVT Soft Serve (@cvtsoftserve)

LBK Pizza is located at 4359 Tujunga Ave in Studio City. Call in for pickup, order on-site, or find delivery through Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates.

