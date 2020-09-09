There’s a new tiki drink and Hawaiian BBQ delivery service in town

L.A. is home to plenty of new ghost kitchens, but starting today, Lost Cove’s version of island time is coming to you from an outpost near the heart of the city—and one of the best BBQ spots in town. The new concept kicks off with tropical cocktails, tiki-fabulous parrot mugs and Hawaiian BBQ for you or your whole crew, and you don’t even need to leave your couch.

Lost Cove is the latest brainchild of Kevin Faerkin—the longtime director of operations for Bludso’s Bar-&-Que, which serves as the commissary kitchen space for the new takeout joint—and he tapped beverage pros Justin Oliver (Smuggler’s Cove, Lono and Bamboo Club) and Sam Spoehr (Bludso’s) to whip up some ready-made tiki drinks that involve house-made syrups and fresh juice, and only call for a little ice.

The cocktail menu leans entirely classic, offering mai tais, banana daiquiris, macadamia nut chi chis, navy grogs, jungle birds and monkey pods. Every drink includes its own garnishes and runs between $20 and $25 for 375ml (which serves three), and $38 to $48 for 750ml (which serves seven). If you want to go full-on tiki, the new concept also sells themed glassware, so you can pour your breezy premixed beverage into ceramic coconuts, parrots, marlins, pineapples and more for around $15 a pop.

If you’re not into getting three-sheets-to-the-wind–lost in Lost Cove, there’s a full kitchen menu packed with Hawaiian BBQ favorites to pad your stomach or serve as a standalone lunch or dinner, and you can order it for delivery or pickup. The address? On La Brea just south of Melrose at Bludso’s, of course.

The food menu involves 14-hour–smoked meats, which wind up between buns, à la carte, as part of combo plates, or in the family meals on offer. You can snag a pair of pulled pork or pulled jackfruit sliders with slaw, Hulu Huli BBQ Sauce and Szechuan pickled pineapple, or opt for slider kits to make four of them; a six-piece serving of hot-and-sour rib tips; spare ribs; Huli Huli BBQ chicken (served half or whole); and sides such as macaroni salad and furikake rice.

Finish it all off with something sweet, like a haupia coconut pudding with guava sauce, a double chocolate brownie, or some banana pudding.

Lost Cove can be ordered through Tock, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and UberEats, and delivers within an eight-or-so–mile radius of Bludso’s (that should cover pretty much all of Central L.A.). If your own personal island is farther out to sea, you can always chart a course and pick up the booty for yourself.

Lost Cove is now open for local delivery through Tock and most major delivery apps, or pickup at 609 N La Brea.