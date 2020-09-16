These L.A. landmarks are doubling as voting centers for the November 2020 election

Dodger Stadium, the Wiltern and other massive venues will turn into polling places open to all Angelenos.

All Californians will have a vote-by-mail ballot sitting in their mailbox by a month before the November election. But let’s say you trust the Postal Service about as much as you trust traffic on the 405 and want to vote in person. Thankfully, some of L.A.’s most recognizable venues are here to help.

The Dodgers announced in August they’d operate as a voting center ahead of the election, and since then a bunch of other sports arenas and music venues have joined in.

Unlike past elections, in which voters were assigned to a specific polling place in their own neighborhood, L.A. County has now transitioned to a voting center model: county residents can vote at any voting center in the county. Look out for the full list of locations about a month ahead of the election, and make sure to check your status here.

In the meantime, here are some of the noteworthy spots where you’ll be able to vote on (and ahead of) the November 3 presidential election. We’ll update this story as more locations and more details are announced.

Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium will be open to all registered voters for five days leading up to the election. To make this happen, the team joined forces with Lakers star LeBron James and his organization More Than a Vote, which aims to fight Black voter suppression (pitcher David Price counts himself as a member, too). As far as additional day-of logistics, the team says it’ll announce those details at a later date.

Staples Center

The home of the Lakers will be open as a voting center from October 30 through November 3. In addition, the arena will have an official drop box for mail-in ballots.

The Forum

The Clippers will host in-person voting and mail-in drop-offs at the Inglewood arena from October 24 through November 3. In addition, they’ve put up a site with general voting info—and, of course, Clippers-branded merch. (Confused by what the Clippers have to do with the Forum? The team bought the arena back in May so that it can build a competing one down the block.)

Hammer Museum

The Westwood museum will welcome voters from October 24 to November 3. And if you need a little assistance in sorting our this year’s statewide propositions, the Hammer will be hosting virtual lectures on California’s ballot measures.

Hollywood Palladium

Concert promoter and club owner Live Nation announced that it was partnering with More Than a Vote and Civic Alliance to explore turning more than 100 of its venues nationwide into voting centers, and the Hollywood concert hall is among the first ones to be confirmed. No other details are available yet.

The Wiltern

Just like the Palladium, Live Nation will also open up the Koreatown theater as a voting center.

