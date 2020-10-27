Sports teams, museums and ‘Hamilton’ are all offering their own twist on the sticker at some of L.A.’s voting centers.

If you haven’t sent in your vote-by-mail ballot yet or just prefer to vote in person, your procrastination might pay off—assuming that you love stickers, and really who doesn’t?

The standard “I Voted” sticker becomes a ubiquitous accessory this time of year, whether as a simple point of pride or to nab free food. But for the 2020 election, some of L.A.’s most recognizable venues are turning them into limited edition pieces of art. A bunch of L.A. landmarks are doubling as voting centers right now, and the area’s major sports stadiums and arenas in particular are using the opportunity to deck out “I Voted’ stickers with team colors and logos.

This year marks the first election in which L.A. County residents can cast their ballots at any voting center in the county, so you don’t need to live Downtown to nab a Lakers stickers. You can find a full list of voting center locations here as well as a bunch of ballot drop boxes ahead of the November 3 election. But if you’re after one of those sweet, sweet stickers, you’ll want to choose from one of the spots below (though just a quick note: many of those stickers are in limited supply, so vote early).

Staples Center

Want a Lakers or Kings sticker? The Downtown arena is open as a voting center from October 24 through November 2 from 10am to 7pm, and on November 3 from 7am to 8pm. You’ll find the entrance at the corner of Figueroa and 12th Streets. In addition, the arena has an official drop box for mail-in ballots.

Hammer Museum

The Westwood museum has partnered with New York Magazine’s sticker project, in which they tapped 48 artists to create “I Voted” designs. The museum is welcoming voters from October 24 to November 2 from 10am to 7pm, and on November 3 from 7am to 8pm. In addition to a sticker, you can also grab a flag-adorned Hammer button.

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Don’t throw away your shot to pick up this twist on the Hamilton logo from the Hollywood theater. If you want to see the musical itself, you’ll have to wait for it musical to return to the stage next spring (hopefully), but right now you can cast your vote in the theater’s lobby from October 30 through November 2 from 10am to 7pm and on November 3 from 7am to 8pm. You can also drop off your mail-in ballot there. Awesome, wow!

SoFi Stadium

Though it’s neither Rams nor Chargers blue, this sticker from SoFi Stadium’s voting center does rock both NFL team logos as well as an illustration of the new Inglewood stadium. From October 30 through November 2 from 10am to 7pm, and on November 3 from 7am to 8pm, you can cast your vote from Parking Lot N of the stadium (enter off Prairie and Arbor Vitae and make a right onto District Drive; the vote center will be in the parking lot in the NFL Trailer). If you’re already filled out your ballot, you can drop it off at the vote center.

Banc of California Stadium

Add a bit of black and gold to your sticker when LAFC opens up Banc of California Stadium as a voting center. You can cast your vote in the stadium itself, on the west concourse, from October 30 through November 2 from 10am to 7pm and on November 3 from 7am to 8pm.

Dodger Stadium will also open as a voting center on October 30, but we’ve yet to confirm the sticker situation—we’ll update this story once we know definitively.

