These new apps find open restaurants in Pasadena and Monrovia

In the wake of public health orders that initially stymied service and, more recently, given the approval to reopen dining rooms, restaurants are in various states of operation across L.A. County. While some of your favorites might be running at full service, others are keeping limited hours or have switched to delivery and takeout models or might not have reopened at all. So how can you find which restaurants to support? If you’re in Pasadena or Monrovia, there’s an app for that.

The “Be Local Strong” initiative launched on Monday, unveiling a new smartphone app for each city thanks to some handiwork from the communications firm Small World. Both apps are free to download and use, and it’s all meant to connect you with local restaurants and coffee shops in the area and keep the love (and those dining dollars) local.

Information includes a restaurant’s cuisine, hours of operation, address, contact information and what services they offer, with additional intel on delivery platforms, if applicable. The app comes at no cost to the restaurants, which is a change of pace from delivery apps—many of which charge fees and memberships—though by no means is “Be Local Strong” a delivery service; it’s just meant to point you toward nearby spots you can immediately support.

Restaurants include special-occasion dinner ideas, afternoon-tea destinations, steakhouses, coffee houses, sushi bars, ice cream parlors and some of the best burgers in town (hi, Pie ’n Burger).

Don’t have a smartphone? The apps can be used in a browser, too—Pasadena, here, and Monrovia, here—and all you’ll need to do to find open restaurants is click inside the photo of the phone, then either browse the restaurants by simulating scrolling down, or type a specific business into the search field at the top of the digital phone.

Currently the service just lists restaurants, though sections for shopping and services are forthcoming.

If you own a restaurant and want to get your business listed on either app—or simply want to add your favorite spots—you can fill out this online form.

Share the story