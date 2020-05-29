Where to dine out in Los Angeles
A rolling list of the L.A. restaurants where you can dine in as the government restrictions ease
Los Angeles County restaurants—and bars that serve food—can now reopen their dining rooms, providing somewhat of a return to dine-in normalcy after months of closures across the state.
Of course, visiting a restaurant won’t feel exactly as you probably remember it; in order to reopen, restaurants need to adhere to strict rules set by the state, the county and the city, which will temporarily reshape the way we dine out. Will you need to wear a cloth mask when you’re not eating? Yes, it’s required. Will you be asked to wait outside or in your car while your table is readied? Most likely. Will much of the dining room be empty, at least filled only 60 percent? Absolutely.
For those who want to feel the plush banquettes of a restaurant booth or hold a menu in their hands again, here are a few recommendations on where to dine in when you want to go out. This is by no means an exhaustive or complete list of restaurants that have reopened their dining rooms—this is just a guide to get you started, neighborhood by neighborhood.
An email you’ll actually love
Sign up to our Couchbound newsletter and bring the city to your sofaSubscribe now
Here’s where you can dine out across L.A.
Downtown
Grand Central Market: Downtown's historic food hall is already back in action. A number of its vendors remained open for takeout and delivery services during the shutdowns, but now the indoor-outdoor gathering place is opening up its dining tables along Broadway and its patio seating along Hill Street effective Friday, May 29. What's more, it's offering the first 30 minutes of parking free to GCM guests for all of June. Note: Masks are now required to enter the market, and guests should maintain six feet of distance at all times, especially when in line for vendors.
West Hollywood
Employees Only: One of L.A.’s top cocktail bars—and sleekest dining rooms—reopened for service the first night possible. Expect temperature checks at the door, as well as a handful of questions regarding your health and possible exposure before you are admitted to the restaurant and bar. Although Employees Only teamed up with pizza pop-up Elio’s during its delivery-only period, the WeHo spot has returned to its regular menu of Modern American fare: a limited menu at first, with more items to follow next week.
Westlake Village
101 North Eatery & Bar: Westlake Village's 101 North returns to dine-in service on Saturday, May 30, which is great intel for those looking to dine on a bulb-lit patio. Expect a gourmet gastropub menu sporting the likes of wood-gired cauliflower; short rib sliders; rack of lamb; pastas; and wood-fired pizzas, plus a lengthy menu of beers, cocktails and sangrias, available both indoors and out on that patio. Reservations are encouraged.