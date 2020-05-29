Where to dine out in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County restaurants—and bars that serve food—can now reopen their dining rooms, providing somewhat of a return to dine-in normalcy after months of closures across the state.

Of course, visiting a restaurant won’t feel exactly as you probably remember it; in order to reopen, restaurants need to adhere to strict rules set by the state, the county and the city, which will temporarily reshape the way we dine out. Will you need to wear a cloth mask when you’re not eating? Yes, it’s required. Will you be asked to wait outside or in your car while your table is readied? Most likely. Will much of the dining room be empty, at least filled only 60 percent? Absolutely.

For those who want to feel the plush banquettes of a restaurant booth or hold a menu in their hands again, here are a few recommendations on where to dine in when you want to go out. This is by no means an exhaustive or complete list of restaurants that have reopened their dining rooms—this is just a guide to get you started, neighborhood by neighborhood.