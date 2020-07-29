This new delivery-based food fest brings Snoop Dogg and Tyra Banks’s chicken wings to you

There’s an art to the perfect chicken wing. The meat needs to be juicy, the skin must be crunchy, and you’ve got to nail the perfect sauce-to-wing ratio—and this is even before we consider dipping sauces. Secret-menu food club Off the Menu knows all about the perfect wing (they brought us last year’s Wing Fest, after all), and this weekend they’re here to prove it. Or, better yet, they’re here to make your favorite celebrities prove it.

This era of social distancing calls for a delivery-based food festival and Off the Menu just teamed up with Uber Eats to, well, deliver the new Wing Showdown: a fundraising, voting-based competition that pits celebrities’ own wing recipes against each other, and you can taste them all by ordering the wings from their corresponding restaurants across the city.

Launching today and running through Sunday, August 2, Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O’Neal, Tyra Banks, Haylie Duff and more are unveiling their recipes—so you can make them at home, too—and pairing up with restaurants such as Alta in West Adams and Honey’s Kettle in Culver City.

Each celebrity wing gets its own video, which you can watch on the fest’s site, then order their wings on Uber Eats (search by the team’s corresponding restaurant base) and vote on your favorite.

Celeb wings are sold à la carte through each restaurant, and range in price (count on somewhere between $12 to $16). And these are wings for causes: A portion of the proceeds from each order benefit a fundraiser, primarily the Center for Policing Equity (you can also donate through the fest directly), while some celebrities are donating to their own causes, such as the Snoop Youth Football League for inner-city children.

Here’s a breakdown of each wing you can order:

Shaq’s Big Chicken Hot Wings come coated in Nashville-style hot sauce (found via Shaq’s own restaurant, Big Chicken, as well as Craig’s)

come coated in Nashville-style hot sauce (found via Shaq’s own restaurant, Big Chicken, as well as Craig’s) Haylie’s Honey Buffalo Wings feature a Texas-style dry rub and a sweet-and-spicy buffalo sauce (found at Love Baked Wings and Wing Fix)

feature a Texas-style dry rub and a sweet-and-spicy buffalo sauce (found at Love Baked Wings and Wing Fix) “Just Feed Me” Chicken Wings are Jessie James Decker’s wings, which come grilled and spiced with Cajun seasoning (you can find them at both Mama’s Guy and Interstellar)

are Jessie James Decker’s wings, which come grilled and spiced with Cajun seasoning (you can find them at both Mama’s Guy and Interstellar) Tyler’s Tangy Wings , from Tyler Cameron, get smoked in a brown sugar dry rub, then tossed in BBQ sauce (available at SLAB)

, from Tyler Cameron, get smoked in a brown sugar dry rub, then tossed in BBQ sauce (available at SLAB) “ Get Tha Chip” Fried Chicken Wings are Snoop’s signature wings, and they’re coated in potato chips and then deep fried (found at Alta, Mel’s Drive In, and Roscoe’s)

are Snoop’s signature wings, and they’re coated in potato chips and then deep fried (found at Alta, Mel’s Drive In, and Roscoe’s) Mr. Olympia’s Cheat Meal Wings are Phil Heath’s wings, fried and tossed in a honey Sriracha glaze (get them at Wing Squad)

are Phil Heath’s wings, fried and tossed in a honey Sriracha glaze (get them at Wing Squad) Anthony’s Sticky, Garlicky Salt & Pepper Wings are Anthony Anderson’s wings come twice-fried and doused in garlic sauce and three types of pepper (found at Honey’s Kettle and Krave)

are Anthony Anderson’s wings come twice-fried and doused in garlic sauce and three types of pepper (found at Honey’s Kettle and Krave) The “Wingin’ It With Zac” option is Posen’s signature wings, and they’re topped with a honey and soy sauce blend (order via HATCH Yakitori + Bar)

option is Posen’s signature wings, and they’re topped with a honey and soy sauce blend (order via HATCH Yakitori + Bar) Tyra’s “Smize With Your Wings” are fried and tossed in a sweet-and-spicy maple glaze (order through Sloane’s Valley Village or Maple Block Meat Co.)

are fried and tossed in a sweet-and-spicy maple glaze (order through Sloane’s Valley Village or Maple Block Meat Co.) Koydobo Wings are Joy Koy’s wings, and a take on his family’s Filipino adobo chicken recipe (and you can get them at the Most Valuable Playa, Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill and TLT Food)

The wing love extends far beyond L.A., too: The delivery fest can be found in nine other cities this weekend, including NYC, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago and Toronto.

“Off the Menu is always thinking of new ways that we can support the restaurant industry and create dynamic concepts centered on the most desirable dishes,” founder Lawrence Longo says in a new release. “Wing Showdown is both a way to support local restaurants during their time of need and also establish what food festivals look like during this moment.”

