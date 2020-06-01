This spreadsheet details over 100 black-owned L.A. restaurants to support

In the face of centuries of inequality and a series of tense weekend protests calling for justice in the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, knowing where to begin in supporting the black community can feel overwhelming. But there’s one way to immediately make a difference: with your wallet.

On Saturday, food writer Kat Hong shared a Google Doc spreadsheet full of local black-owned restaurants located across L.A. The editorial assistant of Infatuation LA began compiling the free resource in the wake of the nationwide protests as a means of support, and continues to grow the list with the help of comments, DMs and contributions from others.

"I'm really proud that this is truly a community document," Hong tells Time Out L.A.

The free and essential new guide not only lists the names of restaurants and websites, but also contact information, the neighborhood where each is located, Instagram handles, and whether they offer takeout and delivery. A few even include intel on whether they sell gift cards, offering yet another method of support.

Restaurants range from full-service operations to casual coffee shops, running from Altadena to Van Nuys to Burbank to Fairfax to the South Bay to Inglewood to Watts to Crenshaw to Gardena to Long Beach and beyond—in short, there are black-owned restaurants everywhere you turn, and they can all use your help.

Hong’s spreadsheet has been shared more than 2,000 times on Twitter and countless times over Instagram, with amplification from New York Times restaurant critic Tejal Rao; KCRW Good Food host Evan Kleiman; and the Los Angeles Times, among many others.

Her guide includes a few of our favorites, such as the piled-high burgers from Hawkins House of Burgers, the blazingly hot Nashville fried chicken and comforting cakes from Hotville Chicken, and the succulent, smoked meats from Bludso’s Bar-&-Que. We also recommend West Adams’s Alta Adams, where chef-partner Keith Corbin plates up some of the most comforting and innovative soul food alongside his more casual coffee shop’s sandwiches and pastries, and DTLA’s Wood Spoon, where chef-owner Natalia Pereira seamlessly blends Brazilian flavor into croquettes, chicken pot pies, short ribs with grits and other classics.

Those looking to add their own black-owned restaurant, coffee shop, bar or pop-up—or simply their favorite—can email Hong at knyhong@gmail.com, or message her at @prosciuttogirl69 on Instagram or @provoloned on Twitter to be featured.

