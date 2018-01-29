Tickets are going on sale for the ‘Saved by the Bell’ diner pop-up

It’s been a slow tease of information surrounding “Saved by the Max,” the Saved by the Bell-inspired diner pop-up. Last June the totally-‘90s diner wrapped up its yearlong Chicago run and announced plans to hit the road, starting with a stop in L.A. Then, this past October we found out it would land at the West Hollywood Gateway shopping center.

Now, we finally have an opening date: “Saved by the Max” will arrive in West Hollywood on May 1. And even more important to know—if Chicago’s sold-out residency is any indication—is that tickets go on sale this Friday, February 2 at 9am.

While the final prices won’t be released until Friday, each ticket comes with admission and dinner (cocktails not included). A limited number of walk-ups will be accepted, but reservations for the “First Semester”—which runs through the end of October—are highly encouraged.

Here’s the show’s own magician-slash-waiter Max (Ed Alonzo) to announce the news:

“Saved by the Max” will open at 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard, home of the West Hollywood Gateway shopping center—because, really, what says early ‘90s more than a mall?

All photographs courtesy Saved by the Max.

Zack, Kelly, AC, Screech, Lisa and Jesse’s favorite after-school hangout is slated to sling Bayside-inspired food and cocktails, with dishes such as Tori’s Fried Chicken, A.C. Sliders, Mac & Screech, Bayside Burger, Preppy BLT and the Kelly Kapowski Monte Cristo. Be on the lookout for specially-themed nights, including guest appearances and DJs.

We’ll let you know if we hear any more, but in the meantime you can follow @savedbythemax for updates.