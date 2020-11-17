Los AngelesChange city
Echo Park Lake
Photograph: Shutterstock

Time Out is hosting a virtual small business festival in Los Angeles

Get ready for a jam-packed day of Instagram Lives during Experience: L.A. at @TimeOutLA on November 19.

Michael Juliano
As the holidays start to sneak up on all of us, there’s never been a better time to support small businesses in Los Angeles.

We don’t really know where L.A. will stand in its reopening journey over the next few weeks, but we do know that right now this city’s independently-owned operations could really use our love.

So as part of our ongoing Love Local series, we’ve partnered with the California Office of the Small Business Advocate’s Get Digital CA! campaign and Instagram to host Experience: L.A., a full-day festival to support small businesses in the city. On November 19, we’ll be hosting a jam-packed slate of Instagram Lives on our account (@timeoutla) that celebrates the diversity of some of our favorite local businesses as well as the people who own and operate them.

So what can you actually expect when we go live on Thursday? A lot. Tune in for everything from Thanksgiving pastry recipes and table setting floral ideas to an illuminated look at some Valley history and a check-in with our favorite puppet theater. Whether it inspires you to head out and visit one of the businesses in person, place an order online or just experience the city from the comfort of your couch, you’ll be able to get a fun taste of some of the many amazing things local L.A. businesses have to offer. And who knows, you might even discover a new fave.

Looking for more inspiration? Check out this week’s full lineup below, and we’ll see you on Thursday!

Thursday, November 19

10am: Valerie Confections
Thanksgiving dessert ideas from pastry chef Valerie Gordon

11am: TOIRO
A Japanese cooking demo from the owner of the WeHo ceramics shop

noon: Bob Baker Marionette Theater
A performance from the Highland Park puppet theater

1pm: Reparations Club
Holiday gift picks from the Mid-City bookstore

2pm: Genever
A cocktail demo from the Historic Filipinotown bar

3pm: Under New MGMT
Learn how to style a holiday table using florals and fruits

4pm: Valley Relics Museum
A tour of old neon and restaurant signs at the Van Nuys museum

5pm: Aliza J. Sokolow
A challah braiding class from the home baker

