Cars parked on the street
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Mark Adriane

Time to move your car: Street sweeping enforcement in L.A. resumes on October 15

As well as overnight restrictions and anti-gridlock zones.

By
Michael Juliano
Los Angeles first relaxed its enforcement of street sweeping back in March when pretty much everyone was staying home. As we’ve gradually emerged back out into the world (but not necessarily out of our semi-shutdown state), the city thankfully kept pushing back when it would start ticketing again. But it seems we’ve reached the end of that road.

On Tuesday, the L.A. City Council unanimously approved a motion to resume parking enforcement and impounds for street cleaning on October 15. In addition, enforcement and impounds will resume that same date for abandoned vehicles, oversize and overnight restrictions, peak hour and anti-gridlock zones, and expired registrations.

Previously, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation was set to resume enforcement for all but street sweeping on October 1. But you can thank an amendment today from councilmember Joe Buscaino for pushing that back a couple of weeks. Between now and then, the city will conduct a public outreach campaign to get the word out about parking enforcement.

In addition, Buscaino’s amendment delays the impounding of vehicles in which people are living and asks the city to come up with a plan to address that in the next 30 to 60 days. 

Previously, the city already resumed enforcing metered parking, posted time limits, temporary no parking signs, emergency access areas, colored curb zones and city-owned lots. Also, just a heads up that all of this only applies to the City of Los Angeles; other cities (and unincorporated parts of the county) enforce their own parking rules.

