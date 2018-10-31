News / Eating

Tsujita is coming to Fairfax and handing out free ramen

By Stephanie B Posted: Wednesday October 31 2018, 12:56pm

Tsujita
Photograph: Courtesy Tsujita

L.A.’s no slouch when it comes to slurping ramen. Just ask any of the city’s best noodle shops, from Little Tokyo all the way to the Westside and beyond, who can keep Angelenos waiting for up to a couple hours just to order a bowl. But when it comes to tsukemen, the dipping-style ramen, one player stands above the rest: Tsujita, the Japanese noodle juggernaut, is a high watermark. For those of us not slurping along Sawtelle, thankfully, that watermark is headed east.

Tsujita’s growing empire of tsukemen, traditional ramen and even sushi restaurants is almost entirely stationed on the Westside, with the exception the The Tsujita, an outpost in Glendale’s Americana at Brand. That changes next week when Tsujita Noodle Production opens up shop along Fairfax Avenue near the Grove, and to celebrate, they’re giving out 400 bowls of ramen.

The newest location’s menu will feature a greatest hits of sorts, dotted with signature dishes and classics from other members in its restaurant family. When the spot launches next Friday, November 9, look for the char siu tsukemen from Tsujita LA, the ANNEX ramen from Tsujita LA Annex, the hearty helping of dan dan noodles (“Down Town Style”) from Killer Noodle and the chicken ramen from The Tsujita, among others

To snag a free bowl of ramen, simply show up early. Tsujita Noodle Production is giving out ramen to the first 200 guests on Friday, November 9, and again on Saturday, November 10, starting at 11am on both days.

Tsujita Noodle Production opens on Friday, November 9, at 109 N Fairfax Ave, with hours of 11am–9pm daily.

