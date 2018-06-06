UCB’s annual improv marathon is moving from New York to L.A.

“Improv marathon” is probably the most frightening phrase possible for jaded comedy show attendees. But there’s one tireless string of improv performances that’s actually worth attending, and, after two decades, it’s switching coasts.

The Upright Citizens Bridgade’s annual Del Close Marathon, which marks its 20th anniversary later this month, will decamp its longtime New York home in favor of Los Angeles starting in 2019. Both UCB Franklin and UCB Sunset will host the three-day improv festival, which typically squeezes hundreds of improv shows into a back-to-back schedule that spans all hours of the night.

In a statement to Vulture, UCB’s co-founders Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Matt Walsh and Ian Roberts cited rising living costs in New York as well as L.A.’s continued rise in the improv scene among reasons for the switch. Find their full statement below:

After 20 years of hosting the Del Close Marathon in NYC and with much thought and consideration, we felt it was time to pass the torch to our left coast partners, UCBTLA, and let the chaos run rampant on Franklin Avenue and Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles. Factors such as the rising costs of doing business in NYC and offering our many talented L.A.-based performers the chance to participate in DCM impacted the decision. We look forward to going out with a bang in NYC with the kickoff show at Carnegie Hall on June 28 and our incredible DCM lineup of over 750 shows across eleven stages.

The marathon is named after the Chicago improv pioneer Del Close. After the iconic teacher passed away in 1999, UCB decided to hold an event in his honor—one that’s still going strong 20 years later.

Though no dates or performers have been announced for the 2019 edition in L.A., we’d expect a mix of UCB regulars and special guests; this year’s New York finale includes the likes of Nicole Byer, Jessica St. Clair, Jon Daly, Ellie Kemper, Nick Kroll, Jason Mantzoukas, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Middleditch and more.