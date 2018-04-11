Amy Poehler and ASSSCAT are performing at Carnegie Hall this summer

We have a lot of good news for you today.

This summer marks the 20th anniversary of the Del Close Marathon, the iconic 72-hour improv marathon that acolytes of the Upright Citizens Brigade revere with cult-like fervor. And to celebrate the milestone achievement, original UCB creators Matt Besser, Amy Poehler, Ian Roberts, and Matt Walsh will hit Carnegie Hall for a jumbo-sized ASSSSCAT show on Thursday, June 28. Tickets are on sale now.

Believe it or not, ASSSSCAT is the world's longest-running improv show, running every single week at UCB theaters in LA and NYC for the last 22 years. 22 years ago, I was giving notes on my Batman cake for my sixth birthday party at the Houston Children's Museum. Think about that.

Count on legions of UCB veterans, hopefully including Kate McKinnon and Chris Gethard, to make appearances. Tickets for the big night go from $20–$90. Beyond Thursday, count on a stacked weekend of performances by some of our favorite NYC comedians at the Del Close Marathon June 29–July 1.

And there's even more good news. Though DCM usually takes place during June 22 Pride weekend (putting its LGBTQ performers and fans in a pickle), this year's fest takes place one week later, on the weekend of June 29. So we can all celebrate.

