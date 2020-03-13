WeHo’s Employees Only is now delivering cocktail kits, toilet paper and food

This week alone, coronavirus has seen some of our favorite restaurants temporarily close and alter their hours and business models. And with Angelenos heeding authorities and staying home to avoid the virus’s spread, many of the city’s restaurants are adapting with new delivery service, special menus and to-go options. As of today, Employees Only just so happens to freshly deliver cocktail fixings and toilet paper—the real MVPs in a lockdown.

The new service is available through Postmates and includes instructions and ingredients to whip up some of the world-famous cocktail bar’s concoctions; all you’ll need are the spirits and a shaker. And because man cannot survive on cocktails alone, the Employees Only kitchen is offering a handful of dishes for delivery, too, including wagyu burgers, shrimp pita sandwiches, whole smoked-and-sous vide chickens, chickpea fries, and pizza.

But perhaps most fitting for our apocalypse scenario is the special: what’s somehow become the most in-demand resource, toilet paper. The add-on doesn’t come at a bad price, either, at six rolls for $6. For those who need even more intel (maybe for future bargaining purposes as society collapses), these rolls are two-ply and individually wrapped.

As the cocktails don’t include alcohol, the kits come pre-mixed in a cup and at a steep discount from the restaurant and bar’s usual prices, ringing in at $8 apiece, and involve fresh ingredients (muddled fruits, citrus, fresh juice) as well as house-made elixirs, such as the Employees Only house absinthe bitters.

Check out the cocktail menu, below, and don’t forget to add on some toilet paper:

The Ginger Smash includes muddled cranberries, ginger coins, apple and lemon juice. (You’ll need to add two ounces—or four tablespoons—of gin and shake for eight seconds.)

The Amelia includes blackberries, elderflower, lemon juice and mint. (You’ll need to add one and a half ounces—or three tablespoons—of vodka and shake for eight seconds.)

The Besos Caliente includes grapefruit cordial, lime juice and Hellfire bitters. (You’ll need to add two ounces—or four tablespoons—of tequila and shake for eight seconds.)

The Ready, Fire, Aim! includes honey, pineapple, pink peppercorn, lime juice and Hellfire Bitters. (You’ll need to add two ounces—or four tablespoons—of mezcal and shake for eight seconds.)

The Billionaire includes Employees Only house-made grenadine, house-made absinthe bitters and lemon juice. (You’ll need to add two ounces—or four tablespoons—of bourbon and shake for eight seconds.)

The Mata Hari includes pomegranate juice, chai and lemon juice. (You’ll need to add one and a half ounces—or three tablespoons—of cognac and shake for eight seconds.

Employees Only is located in West Hollywood at 7953 Santa Monica Blvd. Its new delivery menu launches tonight via Postmates and will be available from 6 to 11:30pm Mondays and Tuesdays, and from 6 to 1:30am Wednesdays to Sundays.