Coronavirus: latest news, advice and travel information for Los Angeles Stay up to date with the latest coronavirus guidance and developments in Los Angeles

If you’ve caught the news recently, you’re probably processing how to deal with coronavirus shaking up your day-to-day life.

So far the virus has spread across six continents, and it seems inevitable the threat will increase over the coming weeks. We’ve put together this FAQ to bring you some help, tips and perspective, including the official advice (from the CDC and the WHO) as detailed below.

Think you’re coming down with something? Concerned about your sniffling colleague? Worried you’ll have to cancel your holiday plans? Stay up to date with our guide to the latest coronavirus guidance and developments.

What is coronavirus?

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that started in animals and is now being transmitted between humans. The symptoms include coughs, fever, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. First identified in Wuhan, China, the virus has (as of March 17) affected about 185,000 people in 159 countries, and some 7,500 have died.

How bad is coronavirus?

Unlike flu, there is no vaccine (yet), and recovery depends on the strength of the immune system. In severe cases the virus may cause pneumonia and/or organ failure.

Compared to SARS (another coronavirus that hit headlines in 2003), the mortality rate of COVID-19 is low: around 3.4 percent according to the latest World Health Organisation estimate. This is, however, significantly higher than regular seasonal flu, which is fatal in around 0.1 percent of cases. So far, COVID-19 also appears to be more contagious than seasonal flu.

The elderly and those with long-term conditions like diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease are most likely to develop a severe illness relating to COVID-19. The death rate is ten times higher among the very elderly compared with the middle-aged, according to the WHO. Children are less likely to be affected.

What’s the latest coronavirus news for Los Angeles?

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been holding press conferences with the latest updates every day at noon. As of March 17, the total number of cases in Los Angeles County is 144, including one death.

On March 11, the office of governor Gavin Newsom released a new update to its public health guidelines that suggests large gatherings of 250 people or more should be postponed or canceled, as well as smaller events that are unable to implement a six-foot social distancing rule. On March 15, Newsom directed that all bars in California should close and restaurants should move to half capacity. Later that night, Los Angeles introduced a stricter mandate: All bars must close, restaurants must cease dine-in operations (but can continue takout and delivery), and entertainment venues (including movie theaters, concert venues, bowling alleys and arcades) must shutter temporarily, as well as gyms and fitness studios. As a result of these two actions, all large-scale events have been canceled or postponed, and most major venues have temporarily shuttered (more on that below).

Which countries have been worst hit by coronavirus?

Although the majority of cases were initially in China, there have also been serious outbreaks in Italy, South Korea and Iran. You can keep track of the spread of the disease on this map created by Johns Hopkins University. The WHO advises against traveling to areas experiencing ongoing transmission of COVID-19.

Generally, you should stay indoors and avoid contact with other people if you have traveled to certain countries in the last two weeks; to check the current COVID-19 measures and travel guidelines for the U.S., check here.

How will coronavirus affect my day-to-day life?

First: don’t panic.

The spread of the virus outside China wasn’t unexpected, and governments have been making plans and issuing advice.

The CDC advises calling a medical professional if you develop symptoms and are aware you’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, or have recently traveled to one of the above areas. At the current time, you may be advised against going to work or school. While out in public places, you should practice social distancing (keep six feet away from other people and don’t shake hands).

Should I avoid traveling because of coronavirus?

The CDC warns American travelers against all but essential travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy, while those with chronic health conditions should also avoid going to Japan.