Where to find L.A.’s best 4th of July food specials, BBQs and more

Some people plan their Fourth of July around where to see fireworks, and others, the best parties and parades. But for those who prioritize spritzes over sparklers—or better yet, want to find both—you’ve come to the right place. Use this handy guide to snag the best on-theme food specials, rooftop BBQs (complete with great views) and ways to make your party perfectly patriotic with a little help from the pros.

If you’re craving red, white and blue specials

Valerie Confections’ Valerie Gordon is bringing back her annual July 4th pie, meaning that the blueberry, strawberry and vanilla-cream pie topped with stars and stripes is here to not only make your spread more America-proud—it’s going to help those in need. For every pie sold, at $40 apiece, half of the proceeds will benefit Baby2Baby, which provides low-income children with basic essentials; the group is also partnering with KIND – Kids in Need of Defense, which helps protect unaccompanied children who enter the U.S. immigration system. Order ahead by calling 213-739-8149.

If you’re scouting cookouts, BBQs and more

Looking to start celebrating early? Head to the Arts District for Pearl’s BBQ, where you’ll find not one but five days of July 4th fun. From June 27 to July 1, the Texas-style smokehouse is ringing in the holiday with live music, a full bar, plenty of Lone Star beer, brisket, ribs, potato salad and more available for purchase. Admission is free but you should register for entry here. Noon to 9pm each day.

On the day itself, hit up WP24 on the Ritz-Carlton rooftop for Wolfgang Puck’s annual Independence Day BBQ. We’re talking prime beef brisket, smoked Jidori chicken wings, roasted Anaheim pepper sausage, fresh pineapple, watermelon and jicama salad and berry crumble cake. The $55-per-person ticket nets you all that, plus a great view of fireworks shooting off around the city. 3-9pm.

Photograph: Courtesy the Highlight Room

The Dream Hotel’s Highlight Room is getting in on its own rooftop party action and throwing their very first Fourth of July BBQ. A cool $25 gets you a choice of two: BBQ ribs, BBQ chicken and BBQ pulled pork, or if you’re a vegetarian, you can snag an Impossible burger (find more of those right over here). And because it’s not a cookout without sides, expect mac and cheese and jalapeño corn bread—plus à la carte options from the grill’s menu. Stop by later in the day for some firework’s because this Hollywood hang’s got a great view. 2-10pm.

On Wednesday, work some knowledge into your holiday with a trip to the Aquarium of the Pacific for its annual, family-friendly July 4th Late Night & BBQ Event: See the aquarium at night, enjoy your view of the Queen Mary fireworks and chow down on some BBQ, which includes beef brisket with rosemary, grilled hot dogs, citrus-marinated chicken, watermelon and feta salad, corn on the cob, baked beans, fresh fruit, cookies and more. Adults: $64; kids 3-11: $28. 5-10pm.

Photograph: Courtesy The Bungalow

Take your party beachside with the Bungalow, whose Santa Monica and Huntington Beach locations are both throwing two days of parties. Stop by July 3rd and 4th for DJ sets, specialty hot dog carts and drink specials, such as the Stars & Stripes (above) made with tropical Red Bull, Grey Goose, lemonade, grenadine and blue Pixy Stixs. July 3 parties run 5pm–2am; stop by July 4 parties from noon-10pm.

If you’re catering your own party

Let the Beard Award-winning duo of Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne do the cooking for you with their July 4th menu. Give their Larder teams at least 48 hours’ notice and platters of baby back ribs, fried chicken, farro salads and even grill-ready trays of burgers can all be yours. Prices vary; find the Larder at Tavern menu here and the Larder at Burton Way menu here.

Looking for more 4th of July events in L.A.? Just click that handy link.