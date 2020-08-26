Wiz Khalifa is bringing stoner-friendly food delivery to L.A.

The saga of Wiz Khalifa continues: The “Black and Yellow” rapper already told us that everything he does, he does it big, and now he’s expanding his empire with a new food concept.

Kicking off October 1, Khalifa’s new HotBox by Wiz will pop up on most major delivery services, bringing some extreme stoner food to your door—and we’d expect nothing less from the guy who has his own weed-themed app game.

There aren’t too many details as of yet, but according to HotBox’s site we know we can at least expect some “blazed ends”—where BBQ burnt ends will be covered in a smoky, sweet sauce—as well as a “Taylor Gang turkey burger,” and that we’ll be able to find HotBox by Wiz on Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

The news comes by way of Billboard, who shares that HotBox by Wiz will also pop up in Chicago, New York, San Diego, Denver, Indianapolis, Houston, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. on the same day.

The Grammy-nominated rapper’s new delivery-only restaurant will run through Nextbite, a company that specializes in mobile (or “ghost”) kitchens and works with local restaurants in each city to supply the masses with, in this case, a “top-shelf munchie menu.”

Need something to hold you over till then? Light up and check out our guide to L.A.’s best delivery munchies while you wait for October.

