You can finally get a haircut again: Salons and barbershops in L.A. can reopen

Maybe you or your roommate have found a hidden talent for at-home grooming. But for the rest of us, there’s some good news today.

On Friday, California approved Los Angeles County to reopen hair salons and barbershops, as well as dine-in service at restaurants. L.A. applied for a variance earlier in the week to move further into the state’s reopening plans. With its approval, L.A. now joins all of its neighboring counties in being granted permission to move further into the second stage of California’s recovery roadmap.

Hair salons and barbershops can now reopen with the following safeguards in place. #COVID19 #RoadmapToRecovery pic.twitter.com/WJL1HrkoVc — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) May 29, 2020

It’s also important to note what this approval doesn’t include: Nail salons and spa services, including massages, facials and waxing, are still off limits.

The reopening of hair salons poses a particularly tough challenge since the typical six-foot physical distancing standard simply isn’t possible during a haircut. As a result, the state’s safety guidelines encourage some mitigating measures like staggering appointments, encouraging virtual check-ins and ensuring that employees aren’t attending to multiple customers at once (say, starting to cut one person’s hair while another’s is drying). In addition, the guidelines detail sanitization best practices and mandate that workers and customers wear face masks, in addition to encouraging workers to use disposable gloves and even face shields.

L.A. County shared the official guidelines this evening; as long as salons follow them, they can reopen immediately. But it’s important to note: Just because salons and barbershops can reopen doesn’t mean they will, so make sure to check in with your local spot first.

