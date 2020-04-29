You can buy face masks from these Los Angeles brands
Looking for cloth face coverings? These L.A. boutiques and manufacturers have pivoted to face masks.
On the one hand, it could only be a few weeks before some California businesses start reopening. And on the other hand, it could be months before much of life returns to something resembling normal. In other words: Whethether required by law or just considered proper etiquette, we could be looking at needing to wear some sort of face covering for the near future when we’re out and about.
So if you’re going to be wearing a face mask for a while still, why not upgrade from your Coachella-worn bandana to something that’s a bit more comfortable and maybe even slightly stylish? We’ve assembled a list of some of the garment manufacturers and boutiques—all of them based in Los Angeles—that are now shipping masks. In all cases, these are non-medical cloth masks (and thankfully for your wallet, they’re reusable with a simple wash).
While there’s been much debate over the effectiveness of non-medical masks, the CDC recommends cloth face coverings while in public, and both the city and county of Los Angeles have required them for employees and customers in indoor spaces. Even with a cloth mask, you should still be practicing physical distancing procedures (like keeping six feet away from others) and washing your hands. And as much as you may want to fidget with your misk, you should avoid touching your face as much as possible.
Order a face mask from one of these L.A. brands
Hedley & Bennett
The colorful apron company repurposed its Vernon factory in late March to start producing cloth masks with an interior pocket that fits a filter. You can pick up a Wake Up and Fight mask online for $22; each purchase also donates one mask to a healthcare professional. Do note that it may take two or three weeks for orders to ship due to high demand.
White Bark Workwear
Available both painted (via artist collaborations) and plain, this kitchen apparel company’s masks are all made from hemp and organic cotton. You can pick up a plain pair for $14, with kids’ sizes available for $12.
Poketo x MEALS
One of our favorite Downtown boutiques has partnered with local food-inspired apparel company MEALS Clothing for these two-packs of upcycled cotton masks. You can order a plum and a cherry mask for $20, and 25% of the proceeds will go to CORE, which is providing free drive-through testing for high-risk individuals.
Reformation
One of two masks on the city-run L.A. Protects site to meet Kaiser Permanente’s design specs, sustainable local line Reformation is selling packs of five masks for $25. Prints and colors vary per shipment (which you can expect in about a week), with no means to request a particular look. You can, however, choose to donate a five-pack to communites in need.
Lefty Production Co.
The second of the two featured L.A. Protects masks, this garment manufacturer is shipping two-packs of plain masks for $14 and five for $29 (with bulk orders available, as well). Expect the order to ship within two weeks.
Matteo
Anyone who’s buried their face in the Boyle Heights-based brand’s luxe linens should know what to expect from these cotton masks, which run $25 for a pack of five. You can donate a set for the same price, too. Expect orders from Matteo to ship in 10 to 12 days.
Face It
We first came across these reusable shibori-dyed face masks as part of a larger spritzer and sanitizer kit that included the option to order additional masks for $15. Now, you can DM Face It on Instagram for orders.
Los Angeles Apparel
The clothing company from ousted American Apparel founder Dov Charney is offering three-packs of cotton masks in over 30 different colors and designs for $30. While there’s no option for one-to-one donations, the company says each purchase helps fund mask donations to essentials services.
Mother Denim
Dubbed “The Don’t Spray It,” these cotton-lined masks from Mother Denim are simply adorable. You’ll find plain denim as well as floral patterns available in a two-pack that’s available for preorder for $20.
Buck Mason
For every mask this menswear company sells, they’re donating another to a hospital. You can preorder a five-pack for $20, though they won’t start shipping until mid May.