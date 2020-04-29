On the one hand, it could only be a few weeks before some California businesses start reopening. And on the other hand, it could be months before much of life returns to something resembling normal. In other words: Whethether required by law or just considered proper etiquette, we could be looking at needing to wear some sort of face covering for the near future when we’re out and about.

So if you’re going to be wearing a face mask for a while still, why not upgrade from your Coachella-worn bandana to something that’s a bit more comfortable and maybe even slightly stylish? We’ve assembled a list of some of the garment manufacturers and boutiques—all of them based in Los Angeles—that are now shipping masks. In all cases, these are non-medical cloth masks (and thankfully for your wallet, they’re reusable with a simple wash).

While there’s been much debate over the effectiveness of non-medical masks, the CDC recommends cloth face coverings while in public, and both the city and county of Los Angeles have required them for employees and customers in indoor spaces. Even with a cloth mask, you should still be practicing physical distancing procedures (like keeping six feet away from others) and washing your hands. And as much as you may want to fidget with your misk, you should avoid touching your face as much as possible.