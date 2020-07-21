You can now get a boozy garden gnome party delivered to your door

This summer, David the Gnome’s got nothing on you. One of our favorite event companies is hand-delivering everything you need to throw colorful and outrageously themed parties in either Los Angeles or Portland—including a “garden gnome fête” complete with mead, honey shots, pretzels and a gardening kit, because of course.

The new Of the Night series drops off party packs made for two, and is the latest in a string of stay-at-home–perfect innovations and collabs from Disco Dining Club, the flamboyant, ostentatious group known for their theatrical dinner parties, over-the-top themes and haute gift bags. Over the last few months they’ve dabbled in costumed singing telegrams with performance group Some Cult; Pride-themed floral arrangements by Under New MGMT (featuring “artisanal poppers,” no less); and the new meal delivery service Hits Kitchen.

Now the party continues with these Of the Night themed kits, all of which promise at least one bottle of liquor, some form of snacks, activities, costume accessories, some kind of decoration, and a link to a curated playlist. The indefinite collab between Disco Dining Club and creative producer Blake Shine is just as unhinged as we could hope for: The “Gnomes of the Night” pack involves “transformative woodland accessories”; Bavarian pretzels from L.A.’s Rockenwagner Bakery; drunken cherries; cans of mead from Anaheim’s Honey Pot Meadery; honey shots; and “a whisper of magic” from glitter company BioGlitz.

Looking for a throwback? There’s a ‘90s-themed slumber party package includes cheese pizza from Delicious Pizza, CBD bath bombs, bottles of Mike’s Hard (a throwback indeed), “miscellaneous artifacts steeped in nostalgia” and eclectic decoration, among other items, to help you relive your tweenage dreams. And finally, the “Psychedelia of the Night” pack “is here to replicate all the bliss and none of the comedown,” like a stoner fantasy wrapped in some munchies wrapped in bong smoke. This kit includes “chow mein and hella snacks”, THC cookies, hemp-infused seltzer, cannabis products, poppers and, to really get the party going, build-your-own-bong instructions and materials.

Each kit runs $120 and is designed as a party for two. For those who want to gnome/‘90s/toke even harder, there are add-ons such as a theme-tailored photo backdrop with disposable camera ($50), four bottles of rosé ($75), a theatrical delivery performance ($80), package-specific lighting kits ($75) and a birthday blowout involving funfetti cake mix, champagne, balloons and candles ($75). In the coming months, look for more themes and collab packages—especially as we near the Halloween and holiday season.

What’s more, it’s partying for a cause. Ten percent of the proceeds from every party pack benefits your choice of one of three charities: Gays & Lesbians Living in a Transgender Society (G.L.I.T.S.), the Center for Reproductive Rights or the Actors Fund.

Of the Night party packs can be purchased online, with delivery dates currently scheduled for July 31, and August 7, 14, and 21.

