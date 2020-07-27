We can’t don our best blue and cheer on the Dodgers in person, but a new delivery service can still give us our fix this season: Starting today, Postmates is joining forces with the team and new company Home Team Kitchens to bring Dodger Dogs, asada fries helmets, micheladas and other favorites to select neighborhoods in L.A.—just in time for tomorrow’s game against the Astros (boooooooooo).

It’s not the complete experience, but hot dogs and garlic fries on the couch will have to do. After all, those plastic cutouts of fans in the stadium won’t be enjoying the food, and we could all use a taste of the home team since we can’t attend a game in person any time soon.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the new service—called Home Plates—launches today in Hollywood and West Hollywood, with more delivery areas expected in the near future.

The menu is now live on Postmates and includes some of the best food at Dodger Stadium: There’s the classic 10-inch Dodger Dog, the potent garlic fries and tots, the helmet nachos and asada fries, the fully loaded Doyer Dog, and even a few of the pizzas and burgers. Want to finish sweet? You can even opt for frozen lemonades or some spirited blue vanilla gelato served, of course, in a plastic helmet.

The menu breaks down into “starting lineup” (some of the greatest hits), “triple plays” (big sandwiches and combos), “share at the plate” (chicken tenders buckets), “extra bases” (fries galore), drinks, and “closers” (that blue gelato). Dishes range from $4.95 to $24.95 and can be found here.

With this workaround to get Dodgers food in our homes, it almost feels like we’re cheating the system. (But not as much as the Astros did last season, go Dodgers.)

