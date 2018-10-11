You can score cheap tickets to ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ via a digital lottery

It may not be quite as fun as the selfie-and-sticker–filled Hamilton app, but your next theater ticket lottery obsession is about to hit L.A.

The captivating and highly-acclaimed Dear Evan Hansen opens at the Ahmanson Theatre on October 17, and a low-cost digital ticket lottery is starting ahead of the musical’s run.

Beginning 48 hours prior to each performance and until 9am the day of, fans can enter an online lottery for two tickets priced at $25 each. For the show’s L.A. stint, that means Monday, October 15 at 11am will be your first chance to try your luck at a pair of seats.

Here’s everything you need to know to enter: The lottery is being run through Lucky Seat, and you can enter for tickets here. You’ll need to be 18 or older to enter, and if (when, we’re thinking positive) you win, you’ll have to purchase your tickets online by 4pm the day before the performance and show ID when picking up your tickets at the box office. Just a heads up: Your tickets could be partial view seats, but the sight lines at the Ahmanson tend to be pretty great across the board.

Dear Evan Hansen, which follows a high school student thrust into social relevance after a classmate’s suicide, runs at the Ahmanson Theatre from October 17 through November 25.