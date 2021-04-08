You can sling webs with Spider-Man starting June 4 at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus

Last March, Disneyland announced that its Marvel-themed Avengers Campus would open in July 2020. But the very next day after the news, all of California gradually started to shut down. As we near the other side of things, though, and with Disneyland due to reopen April 30, the park finally has a new date for its superhero land.

Avengers Campus will open at Disney California Adventure on June 4, 2021. Disney announced the news on Thursday and shared a first look inside of the land, too.

Here is your first look inside Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park, opening June 4 to California Residents at the @Disneyland Resort! More details on the Disney Parks Blog: https://t.co/588h718Bjk #HeroesAssemble pic.twitter.com/YD3fBBcSCB — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 8, 2021

In addition to the already-open Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, Avengers Campus will see the debut of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, in which riders sling webs at rampaging Spider-Bots (with some help from Peter Parker, of course, played by Tom Holland himself in the attraction).

Though that’ll be the only new ride—the release made no mention of the “Phase Two” Avengers attraction that was announced in 2019—Avengers Campus will also include an area for Doctor Strange to demonstrate the mystic arts, as well as a host of costumed characters: Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, the Dora Milaje, Black Widow, Ant-Man, the Wasp, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor and Loki, among them. Oh, and then there’s this crazy acrobatic Spider-Man that’ll literally fly above the land.

Photograph: Courtesy Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

Photograph: Courtesy Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

Photograph: Courtesy Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

On the food side, you’ll find the Pym Test Kitchen, an Ant-Man–themed restaurant with some comically over and under-sized food; Shawarma Palace, a wrap-serving cart that’s a nod to the Avengers post-credit scene; and Terran Treats, another cart that’ll be closer to the Guardians ride.

Photograph: Courtesy Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

Photograph: Courtesy David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

Photograph: Courtesy David Roark/Disneyland Resort

And finally, of course there’s plenty of merch: The WEB Suppliers store will sell customizable, remote-controlled Spider-Bots and other Peter Parker-inspired gear, while the Campus Supply Pod will carry a host of other Avengers Campus-themed items.

When Disneyland opens later this month, only California residents are allowed to visit and you’ll need a reservation. Those go on sale in a few days, on April 12, but it’s not clear yet if the calendar will extend out as far as the Avengers Campus opening. Whenever they do go up, we imagine they’ll be pretty tough to come by at first—at least until the state drops its tier restrictions on June 15.