You might be able to take a gondola to Dodger Stadium soon

Forget game day gridlock, hoofing it up the hill into Chavez Ravine or waiting for the Dodger Stadium Express: An aerial tramway could transport Dodgers fans to games within the next five years.

Mayor Eric Garcetti formally unveiled the proposal at a Metro board meeting on Thursday and said that, if approved, the gondola could be operational by opening day 2022. The 1.25-mile, zero-emission system would accommodate 5,000 riders per hour, with 30 to 40 riders per cabin (for reference, Dodger Stadium has a capacity of 56,000 people) and take riders from Union Station to Dodger Stadium in about five minutes.

Rendering: Courtesy Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC

The unsolicited proposal came from Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC (ARTT), a private sector company founded by former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt’s son Drew. While the company would use private financing to foot the proposed $125 million bill, it would need Metro’s help to secure the route through Chinatown. Though exact pricing plans have not been unveiled, ARTT says a ride would cost less than the current parking price ($15); it’s not clear, though, if that cost is being calculated per person.

Under Metro’s Unsolicited Proposal policy rules, the county transit agency has 60 days to analyze the proposal, after which it could advance it to another review phase. “We take seriously any idea that provides a good alternative to driving, and we’re eager to consider this proposal from the private sector and advise our Metro Board accordingly,” said Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington (in a statement that was a bit warmer than his reaction to Elon Musk’s Boring Company’s lack of communication with Metro).

This actually isn’t the first time a gondola to Dodger Stadium has been proposed; the idea was one of many floated in 1990 study by Metro precursor the Los Angeles County Transportation Commission.