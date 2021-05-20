West Hollywood’s iconic Irv’s Burgers is firing up the griddle again for one day only this month. The family-run burger joint was forced to shut its doors in 2018 after a seven-decade run, but on May 28 it’s popping up right down the block.

Santa Monica Boulevard bar Employee’s Only will host Sonia Hong, the final owner of the roadside fave, to serve double cheeseburgers ($8) and fries ($4)—as well as her charming paper-plate illustrations—on its patio from 11am to 4pm. The collab comes from restaurant subscription app Off the Menu, who’ve also pulled limited-edition merch (hat $25, T-shirt $35) and bottles of Stella Artois ($6) into the mix, as well.

You can secure your spot via Resy for the one-day-only revival of the 1946 icon.