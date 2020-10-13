The best options for flower delivery in Los Angeles

Nothing trumps the feeling of receiving a big bunch of flowers fresh to your door—or desk. Make someone‘s special day special with a little help from L.A.’s best flower delivery companies

Whether it’s classic romantic roses or a quirky arrangement of ornamental cabbages (it's a thing), fresh blooms never fail to add that extra-special touch to a special day. As you might expect, Los Angeles is spoilt for choice when it comes to expert flower arrangement companies. And along with endless artistry, they also offer online ordering and super fast delivery times. Because, ahem, we’ve all had that moment when you abruptly realise it’s your mom’s birthday or your anniversary and you totally spaced. Don’t fret: These guys have got your back.

And if you’re still feeling like you haven’t done enough for your loved ones? Food is the way to the heart, so book a table at one of the best restaurants in Los Angeles.

Check out our round-up of the very best of the bunch below. We think you’ll be pretty pleased.

