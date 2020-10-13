The best options for flower delivery in Los Angeles
Nothing trumps the feeling of receiving a big bunch of flowers fresh to your door—or desk. Make someone‘s special day special with a little help from L.A.’s best flower delivery companies
Whether it’s classic romantic roses or a quirky arrangement of ornamental cabbages (it's a thing), fresh blooms never fail to add that extra-special touch to a special day. As you might expect, Los Angeles is spoilt for choice when it comes to expert flower arrangement companies. And along with endless artistry, they also offer online ordering and super fast delivery times. Because, ahem, we’ve all had that moment when you abruptly realise it’s your mom’s birthday or your anniversary and you totally spaced. Don’t fret: These guys have got your back.
Check out our round-up of the very best of the bunch below. We think you’ll be pretty pleased.
Flower delivery in Los Angeles
UrbanStems
There’s as much style as substance to UrbanStems, who are the mac daddies of flower delivery – and this merit has seen them partnered with fashion bible, Vogue, for exclusive, limited-edition collections. With a swift click, you can shop by occasion, collection, plant category and attribute (think pet-friendly, low maintenance etc). The chic and contemporary florist also offers same-day delivery as well as a whole load of other high-end goodies, like dried bouquets, bouquets with sweets (bonjour, bon-bons) and gift sets with candles make-up, chocolate and more.
Floom
You won’t find run-of-the-mill creations here: Instead of relying on generic filler flowers, Floom sources high-quality arrangements from local florists. Options vary by the day and zip code, but on a recent search, we found everything from a succulent terrarium to orange calla lilies inside a glass bowl. The hand-written card that accompanies every order is a nice touch, too. Accidentally forgot a major birthday and looking for somewhere that does same-day delivery? Now worries. As long as you order by 1pm, the arrangement will arrive on the recipient’s doorstep by 5pm. Phew.
The Bouqs Co
It is easy being green when you order flowers from this eco-friendly online retailer. The Bouqs Co sources its blooms directly from farms, effectively cutting out the middleman and ensuring its arrangements arrive fresh. The farm-to-table styles come with a little information about the farmer who harvested the flowers, while the artisan styles are handcrafted and hand-delivered by a florist in your area.
Roses Only
Since 1995, Roses Only has been providing people with arguably, the world’s most romantic flower. And since the business focuses on roses, you can find a great range of the perfect perennial on their site, varying in colour and bunch sizes. Plus, they are partnered with Godiva, who provide the chocolates for their gift sets (so you can treat your cocoa-loving lover). Fun fact: these lot are favorites of Ellen Degeneres and they’ve even been featured on her talk show.
From You Flowers
Procrastinating gifters, rejoice: From You Flowers include an extensive selection of blooms available for same-day delivery at bargain prices. So the designs aren’t as exotic or fancy as other places—the loving (if laidback) sentiment remains the same.
BloomNation
Easy access to the century-old Original Los Angeles Flower Market—the largest in the country—means Southern California florists have a leg up. BloomNation harnesses that local expertise by connecting customers to florists in their area. Just put in your zip code on the company’s website to see a list of floral designs available near you. Plus, last-minute gift-givers can even filter by same-day delivery (and avoid any dashing around).
BloomThat
Last year BloomThat were acquired by FTD (who also run ProFlowers), but other than a website change, little has changed in their service. Thankfully. Plus BloomThat customers get 20 per cent off an order. While this online florist has always offered a smaller range than most, it's specially curated and the options are stunning. Each order comes with the option of adding a personalized gift message too.
ProFlowers
This 19-year-old company was thinking about the farm-to-table movement before most of its competitors. First off, they work directly with growers to ensure the flowers are freshly cut and each bouquet is assembled by hand. Thanks to the detailed approach, any bouquets sold by ProFlowers are subject to a strict seven-step test of quality. Plus, if you're not sure what you're looking for, there's a massive selection that includes everything from bonsai trees to floral wreaths to delicate orchids. Bloomin' lovely.
Spruce
The L.A. outpost of this New York mainstay (it was founded there in 1998) has become an Eastside favorite for the florally inclined. Need something unusual? Try one of their cool vessels—a silver Champagne bucket or a window box made from welded stainless steel, perhaps. Or grab a submerged flower or leaf for an esoteric, high-impact gift. Plus, they’re open until 8pm most nights, so you can easily pick up a last-minute arrangement, and if you order before 10am you can have same-day delivery.
Teleflora
Although this veteran company has been conquering the market for more than 80 years, it’s not your grandma’s flower delivery. Filter your search by preferred color, occasion, price, delivery date or any other category you can dream up. Great for seasonal arrangements to brighten up your Christmas, Hannukah or Thanksgiving, most orders placed before 3pm are eligible for same-day delivery.
