The 31 best restaurants in Los Angeles you need to try

Despite the ups and downs of our city’s dining regulations, L.A. is still home to one of the most exciting restaurant scenes in the country: a collection of restaurants and pop-ups and vendors with a reputation built on incredible food trucks and off-the-beaten-path tacos just as much as tasting menus and farmers’ market produce.

At its core, L.A. thrives on its diverse blend of genre-bending formats and cuisines, which creates some of the world’s best omakase restaurants, fine-dining institutions and French-bistro gems tucked into strip malls.

Our experts scour the city for great eats and great insider info. We value fun, flavor, freshness—and value at every price point. We update the EAT List regularly, and if it’s on the list, we think it’s awesome—and we bet you will, too.

April 2021: With the return of indoor dining and an increase in restaurant capacity, you’ll find more of our favorite spots returning to dine-in. We’ve also been able to add back Providence as the fish palace is once again open. Hayato is still on our list but taking a break for the first week of the month. And then there are two former EAT List fixtures that we wanted to call out: Nightshade is still temporarily shuttered in the Arts District, but chef Mei Lin has opened Szechuan hot chicken spot Daybird in Silver Lake; and Broken Spanish, which closed in DTLA last year, has extended its pop-up in Hollywood.

Eaten somewhere on this list and loved it? Share it with the hashtag #TimeOutEatList. Plus, find out more about how we decide what makes the list.