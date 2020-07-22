Disneyland may still be closed, but Sherman Oaks’ Van Eaton Galleries is bringing a little bit of the magic to us with its latest auction of artifacts from the Happiest Place on Earth.

“Disneyland: The First 65 Years” marks the theme park’s birthday with 1,100 props, signs, costumes, souvenirs and ride posters from the Anaheim theme park and its siblings around the world, all of which will go up for auction on August 15 and 16. But before then—pending updates to public health guidelines—you can book an appointment to stop by the Ventura Boulevard gallery to seem them for yourself (if last year’s similar exhibition is any indication, expect every bit of wall space to be covered).

From July 25 through August 14 (assuming public health guidelines ease up and allow indoor galleries to reopen again), you can scope out items like an original Space Mountain ride vehicle, a tombstone from the Haunted Mansion, an original Eyvind Earle concept painting for the Sleeping Beauty Castle walkthrough, an It’s a Small World animatronic doll and many more. And if you’re interested in finding a home for any of these relics in your living room—and have thousands of dollars to spare—you can participate in the streaming auction in August.

The free exhibition will be tentatively open from July 25 through August 14, with reservations available Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from noon to 4pm.