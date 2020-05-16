Drive-throughs and drive-ins are all the rage, but one of L.A.'s most iconic malls is taking it a step further. This weekend the Grove is turning an entire shopping path into a driveable thoroughfare for the first time in its history, and it's happening for a great cause.

This Saturday, head to the hyper-curated outdoor mall for gourmet burgers, ice cream sandwiches and other drive-through classics, where your lunch or dinner will help feed children through Para Los Niños, a nonprofit that educates and nourishes children in L.A.'s Skid Row.

Every meal purchased donates one meal to children in need, so you'll be doing good as you dine on fried chicken sandwiches, double-patty burgers, tacos and other dishes from Massimo Falsini, the executive chef of the Grove's sibling concept in Montecito, Rosewood Miramar Beach.

To get there, just turn onto Grove Drive and enter at the valet; from there you'll cruise down the main street, near where the trolley runs, then wind up at Falsini's Miramar To-Go food truck to place your order. The street will be reserved for cars all day long, so you'll have smooth driving from noon to 8pm, with a few sights and lights along the way.