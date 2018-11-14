Touch, climb and explore 19 interactive, illuminated installations at Grand Park’s inaugural nighttime experience.

The Downtown park is taking advantage of this time of year’s ever-shortening daylight with a light-up activation that brings a bit of warmth to the area. For most of December, Winter Glow will complement the park’s traditional holiday decor with installations that celebrate the qualities of light that bring us all together.

The 12-acre art, projection and light display features works from local artists and organizations, including “A Spark of Light” by Aphidoidea, which allows guests to walk inside and change the piece’s colors through touch sensors; “The Net (Neon Network)” by H+ Creative, a neon tunnel of lights overlooking the Arthur J. Will Memorial Fountain; and two contributions from Two Bit Circus, the suspended balls of “The Wave Pendulum” and the wall-mounted LEDs of “Infinity Mirror.”

Grand Park’s Winter Glow runs from December 1 to 25, from sunset to 10pm each night. Admission is free and easily accessible via the Civic Center/Grand Park Station on Metro’s Red and Purple Lines.

Photograph: Courtesy Cailin Nolte/Grand Park