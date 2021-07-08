Confront familiar foes at Universal Studios’ annual Halloween festivities, where big-budget scares meet iconic horror movie characters. You’ll be able to navigate multiple scare zones and mazes, including one based on The Haunting of Hill House.

The first of HHN’s mazes to be announced for 2021, the apparition-filled maze is set to include rooms based on scenes from the Netflix series, including the Red Room and the Hall of Statues, as well as appearances from the Tall Man, the Ghost in the Basement and the Bent-Neck Lady.

Halloween Horror Nights will run on select evenings from September 9 to October 31. We don’t know quite yet when tickets will go on sale, nor do we know what other mazes in store (the 2019 edition included ones based on Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Creepshow, House of 1000 Corpses, “Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man” and “Holidayz in Hell”).

