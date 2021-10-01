After bringing some much-needed festivity to last year’s trick-or-treating options, this Halloween drive-through is returning to Woodland Hills as an on-foot adventure.

Haunt’oween will celebrate spooky season with a walkthrough that features a pumpkin patch for both picking and carving, a scarecrow garden, a trick-or-treating–filled town and an illuminated carnival, plus face painting, performances, games and food trucks.

The event runs the entirety of October and comes by way of Experiential Supply Co., which also set up last year’s Christmasy drive-through WonderLAnd and this spring’s candy-inspired Sugar Rush, plus some before-time big-budget activations for movies like IT: Chapter 2 and Ready Player One.

Tickets go on sale August 25 at 9am and cost $30 on weekdays and $35 on weekends. You’ll find it at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard on the site of the former Westfield Promenade, with free parking right next to the event entrance.