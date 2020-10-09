Trick or treating will look a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get the whole family together for a drive-through experience to get spooky. Coming to Woodland Hills on October 9, a new Haunt’oween L.A. event promises jack-o’-lantern tunnels, pumpkin picking, family-friendly sights and even a bit of “door-to-door” trick or treating—all socially distanced, of course.

The new drive-through event will run through Halloween and comes by way of Experiential Supply, a company that recreates sets and builds immersive activations for big-budget movies like IT: Chapter 2 and Ready Player One. Now, they’re building driveable mini maze paths, a tunnel featuring 1,000 lit pumpkins, a sanitized pumpkin patch station and even two rows of residential streets where costumed, masked characters will hand out wrapped candy with poles and buckets to safely recreate trick or treating.

If you want to keep the memory of Halloween going all year round—and don’t we all?—every car gets a photo op and a green screen video to remember the trek.

The entire experience runs between 25 and 35 minutes and costs $70 per car. You’ll find it at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard on the site of the former Westfield Promenade. Tickets are on sale now.