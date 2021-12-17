Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Holiday Gingerbread Bar at the Godfrey Hotel

Holiday Gingerbread Bar at the Godfrey Hotel

I|O Rooftop at the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood , Hollywood Until Friday December 31 2021
Enjoy holiday cocktails and sweets at the life-size gingerbread house pop-up at the Godfrey Hotel’s rooftop bar.

Experience a life-size gingerbread house at the Godfrey Hotel, whose rooftop bar I|O will have its central bar decked out in decorative gingerbread, royal icing and candy canes from December 18 through the end of the year.

Patrons can also enjoy a gingerbread-themed menu of desserts and cocktails, including spiked eggnog, a gingerbread martini and DIY gingerbread house kits. The Godfrey Hotel will also be mixing up other holiday drinks, including the aptly named Sugar Plum, which mixes gin, pink grapefruit, plum sake and gingerbread hot cocoa. 

 

Details
Venue name: I|O Rooftop at the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood
Venue website: www.godfreyhotelhollywood.com/rooftop-pool-lounge.html
Venue phone: 323-762-1000
Address: 1400 Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles
90028

