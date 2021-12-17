Enjoy holiday cocktails and sweets at the life-size gingerbread house pop-up at the Godfrey Hotel’s rooftop bar.

Experience a life-size gingerbread house at the Godfrey Hotel, whose rooftop bar I|O will have its central bar decked out in decorative gingerbread, royal icing and candy canes from December 18 through the end of the year.

Patrons can also enjoy a gingerbread-themed menu of desserts and cocktails, including spiked eggnog, a gingerbread martini and DIY gingerbread house kits. The Godfrey Hotel will also be mixing up other holiday drinks, including the aptly named Sugar Plum, which mixes gin, pink grapefruit, plum sake and gingerbread hot cocoa.