Moonlight Forest
Wander through gardens filled with massive lanterns, shimmering flowers, whimsical dragons and playful pandas as the L.A. County Arboretum lights up for Moonlight Forest. The first-ever timed-ticket, nighttime event to be held across the grounds of the Arcadia botanical garden includes a slew of Chinese lanterns—but not the small, hanging type, we’re talking parade-float–sized structures. The lanterns, crafted by artisans from China’s Sichan province, are arranged by three themes: nature, children’s garden and Chinese culture.
|Venue name:
|Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanical Garden
|Contact:
|Address:
|
301 N Baldwin Ave
Los Angeles
91007
|Opening hours:
|9am-5pm daily.
|Price:
|Wed, Thu: Adults $25, seniors (62+) $23, children (3–17) $20. Fri–Sun: Adults $28, seniors (62+) $25, children (3–17) $23
|Event website:
|https://www.arboretum.org/moonlight-forest-magical-lantern-art-festival/
