Nights of the Jack
Cruise across the grounds of the scenic King Gillette Ranch as the Santa Monica Mountains hideaway is illuminated with thousands of hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns. Nights of the Jack returns this year with a drive-through edition, with timed tickets required each night. Expect to spend about 25 minutes on the mile-long trail, and just a heads up that there will be no food or beverages for sale, nor will bathrooms be available.
Details
|Event website:
|https://nightsofthejack.com/
|Venue name:
|King Gillette Ranch
|Address:
|
26800 W Mulholland Hwy
Calabasas
91302
|Price:
|$69 per vehicle
