Things to do King Gillette Ranch , Santa Monica Mountains Thursday October 1 2020 - Sunday November 1 2020
Photograph: Courtesy Nights of the Jack
Cruise across the grounds of the scenic King Gillette Ranch as the Santa Monica Mountains hideaway is illuminated with thousands of hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns. Nights of the Jack returns this year with a drive-through edition, with timed tickets required each night. Expect to spend about 25 minutes on the mile-long trail, and just a heads up that there will be no food or beverages for sale, nor will bathrooms be available.

Details
Event website: https://nightsofthejack.com/
Venue name: King Gillette Ranch
Address: 26800 W Mulholland Hwy
Calabasas
91302
Price: $69 per vehicle

Dates And Times
