Spend a night on a pulsating, illuminated dance floor with performers decked out in glitter as this disco-themed roller rink pops up at, of all places, South Coast Botanic Garden.

The Palos Verdes destination will be home to the DiscOasis this summer, from July 16 through Labor Day weekend. And to add some real cred, organizer Constellation Immersive has tapped legendary disco producer, funk guitarist and—as we’ve just learned from a press release—roller disco enthusiast Nile Rodgers to curate the soundtrack.

You’ll find food trucks and snack bar staples to nosh on while you’re there, as well as charcuterie boards and both cocktails and mocktails. That should probably give away the fact that tickets aren’t cheap: They thankfully include skate rentals, but they start at $39 on weekdays in the early evening and climb up to $59 on weekends—so it’s a bit more expensive than a night at Moonlight Rollerway.