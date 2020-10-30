And we thought the Wendy's Twitter account was good at throwing shade: This Halloween the burger chain is celebrating spooky season with an immersive drive-thru that takes aim at frightening clowns, "Mad Kings" and creepy jack-in-the-box o’lanterns.

From 6:30am until 3am today and on Halloween, one South Gate Wendy's flips to become a "Scare-Thru," complete with fog, ambiance and a massive cauldron you'll enter through. You'll drive through vignettes and creepy settings but there'll be less spooky draws, too, such as giveaways.

This event is free, and no, you won't need to order food, though you might as well snag some fries and square burgers while you're here (and you will be able to get a free sweet treat on Halloween if you keep your eyes on the Wendy's Twitter page).

Head to 8810 S Garfield Ave in South Gate for this red-headed "Scare-Thru."