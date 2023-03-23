What exactly makes the ideal cocktail bar? First of all, it’s got to be sexy. No harsh lighting or blaring top-40 playlist accosting the senses. A great cocktail bar goes above and beyond your average drink selection and strives for creativity with every pour. When executed the right way, the result always leaves us wanting more. Sure, we’ll still hit up the best wine bars in Miami when date night rolls around. Or opt for a Miami rooftop bar when we’re craving a view. And you can catch us at one of the many Miami breweries when we’re feeling a bit hoppy. But can anything really compare to a freshly shaken or deftly swizzled cocktail? We think not. And when the day calls for something stiffer, these are the cocktail doctors we trust.