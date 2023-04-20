Looking to indulge in one of those only-in-Miami nights? The kind reserved for when a high-rolling client comes to town, or an ex shows up and you feel obliged to show them just how hard they missed out? Maybe you’re trying to spice up your TikTok content with scenes of sheer decadence.

For a night like that, you’re ordering extravagant cocktails and drinks that just might top three digits on the bar tab—each. Now’s not the time to hold back. From ultra-top-shelf tipples to 24-karat creations and tableside bar trolleys, these lavish Miami drinks send a clear message: Drink up, you high roller, you.

